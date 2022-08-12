Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target Raised to $261.00 at Bank of America

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $160.00 to $261.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.46.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

KRTX stock opened at $261.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.76. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $92.26 and a fifty-two week high of $264.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.83, for a total value of $3,759,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,688,915.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $5,702,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,421,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,125,045 in the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Karuna Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

