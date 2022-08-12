Katalyo Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27,724.00 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Katalyo has traded up 52.8% against the US dollar. Katalyo has a market cap of $472,239.87 and $27,724.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001565 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002213 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015323 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Katalyo Coin Profile
Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo.
Buying and Selling Katalyo
Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.