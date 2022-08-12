Katalyo Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27,724.00 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Katalyo has traded up 52.8% against the US dollar. Katalyo has a market cap of $472,239.87 and $27,724.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Katalyo alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo.

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.