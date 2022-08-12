Kathryn Bueker Sells 200 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

HubSpot Trading Up 1.0 %

HUBS stock traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $387.77. The stock had a trading volume of 22,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,460. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.21 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $318.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $539.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

About HubSpot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at about $283,913,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $261,886,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,956,000 after acquiring an additional 223,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 378.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,495,000 after acquiring an additional 120,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

