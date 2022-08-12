Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors raised its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Kellogg makes up approximately 1.5% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 410.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $9,780,558.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,608,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,177,951.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 876,918 shares of company stock worth $62,188,102 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of K traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.30. 28,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $76.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

