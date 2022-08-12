Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Insider Paul Kuchta Purchases 2,600 Shares of Stock

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Rating) insider Paul Kuchta bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.15 ($3.60) per share, with a total value of A$13,390.00 ($9,363.64).

Kelly Partners Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.28.

Kelly Partners Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This is a boost from Kelly Partners Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Kelly Partners Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

About Kelly Partners Group

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and clients, owners, families, and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers audits; business, and personal and investment structures; cloud accounting; corporate and management; estate planning and management; family law assistance; accounting; outsourced CFO; payroll; philanthropic; strata accounting and tax; ATO investigation and dispute; and taxation advice and compliance services.

Further Reading

