Kelly Services, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Kelly Services has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kelly Services has a dividend payout ratio of 11.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kelly Services to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $759.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 7,115.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 43.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 66.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 48.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

