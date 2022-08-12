Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Releases Earnings Results

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

Shares of Kelly Services stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,040. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $693.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kelly Services

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 6.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 658,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 39,280 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 61.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 7,115.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 43.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Friday, May 27th.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

