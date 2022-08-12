Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Releases Earnings Results

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.
Shares of Kelly Services stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,040. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $693.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 14.71%.
Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Friday, May 27th.
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
