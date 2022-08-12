Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stake Increased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $39.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.06. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $40.07.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 49.34%.

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,385.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,333,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,385.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 83,374 shares of company stock valued at $3,049,752 and sold 51,000 shares valued at $1,832,925. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

