Key Square Capital Management LLC Acquires 92,205 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Key Square Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 214.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,205 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment comprises 4.2% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Key Square Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Caesars Entertainment worth $10,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.1% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 785.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 129,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 114,729 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 875,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,709,000 after acquiring an additional 33,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 2.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,163. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.