Key Square Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,582,165.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNPS. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $6.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $383.30. 23,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,883. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $381.70. The company has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

