Key Square Capital Management LLC Has $7.89 Million Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Key Square Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150,009 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy comprises 3.2% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Key Square Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,777,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,314 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,911,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113,090 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634,770 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,499,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,499,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVE. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cormark cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of CVE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 436,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,805,077. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.