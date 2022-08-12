Key Square Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. KLA comprises approximately 0.1% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in KLA by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in KLA by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC traded up $8.96 on Friday, hitting $381.71. 23,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $341.00 and its 200 day moving average is $346.89. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.83 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.18%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,041,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,977,270.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,790 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,834 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

