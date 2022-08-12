Key Square Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 61,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,000. Alteryx accounts for 1.8% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Alteryx by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth $7,248,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Alteryx by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Alteryx by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx Stock Performance

Alteryx stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.49. 10,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,864. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $81.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.14. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 75.48% and a negative net margin of 48.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alteryx from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Alteryx to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alteryx from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Alteryx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.