KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AppLovin in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AppLovin’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.07.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of APP stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.52. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.82, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,382,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 30.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 11,778.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 106,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 18.9% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $80,560.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,272,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $80,560.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,272,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $784,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,667,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,972,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

