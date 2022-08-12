KeyCorp Weighs in on Micron Technology, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Micron Technology in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Micron Technology’s current full-year earnings is $8.04 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $62.32 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.63.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,198,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 461,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,020,000 after purchasing an additional 145,989 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

