Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 270,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,820,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. UBS Group lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.67.

KEYS opened at $166.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.77 and a 200-day moving average of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

