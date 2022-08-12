Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.76, but opened at $10.28. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kezar Life Sciences shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 1,455 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KZR. Jonestrading raised their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,918,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,231,000 after acquiring an additional 385,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,150,000 after acquiring an additional 210,050 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,770,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,271,000 after acquiring an additional 902,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,031,000 after buying an additional 336,669 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 35.25, a quick ratio of 35.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $628.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

See Also

