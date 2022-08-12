Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Lowered to C$22.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KMP.UN. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.25 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.75 to C$23.75 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.25.

Shares of KMP.UN traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 70,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,261. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.61. The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 6.33. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$16.38 and a one year high of C$24.15.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

