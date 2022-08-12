Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $12,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2,063.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,100. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.95 and its 200-day moving average is $131.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

