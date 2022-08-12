Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2,063.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $134.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

