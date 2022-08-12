KIMCHI.finance Price Up 14.6% Over Last 7 Days (KIMCHI)

KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One KIMCHI.finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. KIMCHI.finance has a market capitalization of $93,691.15 and approximately $10.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,954.97 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004141 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00037489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00127724 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00069533 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Profile

KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) is a coin. The official website for KIMCHI.finance is kimchi.finance. KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance.

KIMCHI.finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KIMCHI.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KIMCHI.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

