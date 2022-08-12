Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target Raised to C$200.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KXSCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.67.

KXSCF stock traded down $3.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.65. 1,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $180.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.93 and a 200-day moving average of $116.00.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

