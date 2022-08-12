KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.31% from the company’s previous close.

KKR has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.52. The company had a trading volume of 40,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,357. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 18,710 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $2,274,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34,705 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $214,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 363.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 134,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 105,519 shares during the period. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the period.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

