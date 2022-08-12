KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in KLA were worth $24,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 3.9% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of KLA by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.16.

KLA Trading Down 0.5 %

KLAC stock opened at $372.75 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $282.83 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $341.00 and its 200-day moving average is $346.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.18%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,790 shares of company stock worth $2,929,834 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.