Kleros (PNK) Trading Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Kleros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. Kleros has a market cap of $22.43 million and $1.44 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kleros has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00008643 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000035 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 630,980,856 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

