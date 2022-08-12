Knowles (NYSE:KN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$185.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.52 million.

Knowles Stock Performance

KN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,139. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Knowles has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $23.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on KN shares. Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Roth Capital downgraded Knowles from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Knowles from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Knowles from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knowles

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 77,537 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,466,224.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Knowles news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 3,100 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $58,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,585.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 77,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,466,224.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Knowles by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Knowles by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

