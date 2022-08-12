Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Short Interest Up 311.1% in July

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 311.1% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Koç Holding A.S. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KHOLY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.29. 870,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,976. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. Koç Holding A.S. has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $14.74.
About Koç Holding A.S.
