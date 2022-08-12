Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Short Interest Up 311.1% in July

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 311.1% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Koç Holding A.S. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHOLY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.29. 870,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,976. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. Koç Holding A.S. has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $14.74.

Get Koç Holding A.S. alerts:

About Koç Holding A.S.

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

Receive News & Ratings for Koç Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koç Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.