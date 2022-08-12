Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Bought by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,872,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,351 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Kohl’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,477,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,958,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,738,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 685,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,856,000 after buying an additional 188,044 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 634,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,333,000 after buying an additional 120,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.79.

Kohl’s Stock Up 4.1 %

KSS opened at $32.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.18. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

