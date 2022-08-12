KOK 1-Day Volume Tops $7.03 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 12th. During the last seven days, KOK has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One KOK coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001634 BTC on popular exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $42.03 million and approximately $7.03 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,961.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004197 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00038981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00128005 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00067421 BTC.

KOK Coin Profile

KOK is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial.

KOK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

