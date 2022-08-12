KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Short Interest Update

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

KP Tissue Stock Performance

Shares of KPTSF stock remained flat at $7.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39. KP Tissue has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $8.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

Further Reading

