KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday.

KP Tissue Price Performance

KPTSF remained flat at $7.90 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. KP Tissue has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

