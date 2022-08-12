Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stake Increased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,243,000 after purchasing an additional 73,130 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 154,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $2,203,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 147,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 59,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,293,302.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,293,302.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $43,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,312 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research firms have weighed in on KTOS. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Shares of KTOS opened at $15.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.57 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Stories

