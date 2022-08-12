KUN (KUN) Price Hits $5.06 on Major Exchanges

KUN (KUN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One KUN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.06 or 0.00021230 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, KUN has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. KUN has a total market capitalization of $10,124.35 and $188.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00039140 BTC.

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io.

Buying and Selling KUN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

