KUN (KUN) Price Hits $5.06 on Major Exchanges

KUN (KUN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One KUN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.06 or 0.00021230 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, KUN has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. KUN has a total market capitalization of $10,124.35 and $188.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001566 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015095 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00039140 BTC.
KUN Coin Profile
KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io.
Buying and Selling KUN
