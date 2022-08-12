Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Trading Up 199% This Week

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 56.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $25,661.62 and approximately $7,393.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 199% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00014951 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001907 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

KWIK uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex.

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

