Kwok Hang Ng Sells 2,000 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.00, for a total value of 14,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 436,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,052,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.83, for a total value of 13,660.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.37, for a total value of 12,740.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.56, for a total value of 11,120.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.22, for a total value of 10,440.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.96, for a total value of 9,920.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.11, for a total value of 10,220.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.29, for a total value of 10,580.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.02, for a total value of 10,040.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.46, for a total value of 10,920.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.13, for a total value of 12,260.00.

Backblaze Stock Performance

Backblaze stock traded up 0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 7.77. 327,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,420. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is 8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.32 million and a PE ratio of -5.25. Backblaze, Inc. has a one year low of 4.81 and a one year high of 36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by -0.07. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 70.20% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.38.

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter valued at $117,000. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Backblaze

(Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

See Also

