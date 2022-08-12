L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $281,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.20.

LHX traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $232.79. 7,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,828. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.08 and its 200-day moving average is $237.82.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

