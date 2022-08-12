LABS Group Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 12th. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a market cap of $1.80 million and $42,342.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LABS Group has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LABS Group alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015211 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio.

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.