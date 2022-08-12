LABS Group Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 12th. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a market cap of $1.80 million and $42,342.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LABS Group has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001567 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015211 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About LABS Group
LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio.
LABS Group Coin Trading
