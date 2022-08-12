Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $18.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $515.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,875. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $455.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $613.32.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.