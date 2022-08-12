Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.45

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.45 and traded as high as $11.14. Landec shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 38,599 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNDC. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Landec in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Landec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.07.
Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.
