Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.45

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.45 and traded as high as $11.14. Landec shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 38,599 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNDC. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Landec in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Landec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Landec Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Landec Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,533,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,915,000 after acquiring an additional 387,400 shares during the last quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 2,176,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 251,638 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Landec during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landec during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 705.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 100,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.

