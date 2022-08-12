Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 0.0 %

LARK stock opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $26.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.37. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 25.01%.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $60,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 35,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

