Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2022

Shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABPGet Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

LABP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Landos Biopharma from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Landos Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of LABP stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.13. Landos Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Landos Biopharma will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Landos Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Landos Biopharma by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Landos Biopharma by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 169,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Landos Biopharma by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 49,880 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landos Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP)

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.