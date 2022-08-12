Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

LABP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Landos Biopharma from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

Landos Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of LABP stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.13. Landos Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30.

Institutional Trading of Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma ( NASDAQ:LABP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Landos Biopharma will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Landos Biopharma by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Landos Biopharma by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 169,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Landos Biopharma by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 49,880 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landos Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.