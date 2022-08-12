Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) CEO John Ho Purchases 10,579 Shares

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) CEO John Ho bought 10,579 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $73,418.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,030.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 9th, John Ho bought 9,600 shares of Landsea Homes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $64,608.00.

LSEA traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 57,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,149. Landsea Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a market cap of $273.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

