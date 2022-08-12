Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) PT Lowered to $6.50 at Benchmark

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Benchmark from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 185.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Leafly in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Leafly in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Leafly in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Leafly Stock Performance

Shares of LFLY stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02. Leafly has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leafly

Leafly ( NASDAQ:LFLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Leafly will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Leafly during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Leafly by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 193,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,148 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Leafly by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 371,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 186,318 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leafly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $927,000. Finally, Skaana Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

