LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.70 ($90.51) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €134.90 ($137.65) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday.

LEG Immobilien Stock Performance

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €87.86 ($89.65) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €83.90 and a 200-day moving average of €98.06. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($100.51).

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

