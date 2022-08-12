LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 1,446.94%. The business had revenue of $163.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LegalZoom.com Trading Up 22.2 %

NASDAQ:LZ traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.43. 91,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,588. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25. LegalZoom.com has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.38.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the first quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 669.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 12.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at $167,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut LegalZoom.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.