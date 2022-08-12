LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $10.99, but opened at $13.57. LegalZoom.com shares last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 16,230 shares traded.
The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 1,446.94% and a negative net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $163.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.
LZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded LegalZoom.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.
The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25.
LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.
