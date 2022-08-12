Lemonade, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.00) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lemonade in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar forecasts that the company will earn ($1.00) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lemonade’s current full-year earnings is ($5.49) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LMND. JMP Securities cut their price target on Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lemonade from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lemonade to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lemonade from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lemonade from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Lemonade Stock Performance

Lemonade stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.83. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $81.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.56 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 163.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,136,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,440,000 after purchasing an additional 139,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lemonade by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,480,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,451,000 after acquiring an additional 596,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lemonade by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,278 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in Lemonade by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 472,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,897,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth about $11,925,000. 58.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

