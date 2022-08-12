Lennart R. Freeman Sells 1,402 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Stock

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,402 shares of Universal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $72,259.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Universal Stock Up 1.9 %

Universal stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.02. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $46.24 and a 12 month high of $64.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $429.82 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.99%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Universal’s payout ratio is 90.80%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 3,836.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 47.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal in the first quarter worth $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 18.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal in the second quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

