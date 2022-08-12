Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 170 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,113 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Salesforce by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,525,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 492.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total transaction of $419,267.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,619,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $419,267.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,619,772.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,415,955 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $187.75 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.45. The stock has a market cap of $186.81 billion, a PE ratio of 181.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

