Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 219 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $304,119,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,112,000 after acquiring an additional 658,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after acquiring an additional 511,775 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,498,000 after acquiring an additional 479,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,286,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $141.30 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.79 and a 200 day moving average of $141.21.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

